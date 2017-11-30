The MIT Press has been a leader in open access book and journal publishing for over two decades, beginning in 1995 with the publication of William Mitchell's City of Bits, which appeared simultaneously in print and in a dynamic, open web edition. In recent years, promoting the efficient and equitable dissemination of research information, along with new forms of digital scholarship, has never been more urgent.

This is why the Press continues its legacy of investing in innovative publishing experiments like CogNet, MIT Open Publishing Services, the Direct to Open publishing model, and the Open Encyclopedia of Cognitive Science. We are proud to regularly collaborate with the PubPub team on our open access journals, like the Harvard Data Science Review and Rapid Reviews\Infectious Diseases, and books, like Frankenbook and Data Feminism.

Our collections include:

Journals: Peer reviewed, open access journals from the MIT Press. These journals go through the same rigorous publishing process as the rest of our journals program.

eBooks: Open access versions of high-impact print titles from the MIT Press.

The Strong Ideas Series: A book series for general readers that provides fresh, strongly argued, and provocative views of the effects of digital technology on culture, business, government, education, and our lives.

Open access book collections: Timely and timeless resources like the Understanding Pandemics, Epidemics, & Their Effects and the MIT Press Open Architecture and Urban Studies Collection .

Goldsmiths Press: A selection of open access titles from Goldsmiths Press, distributed by the MIT Press.

Works in Progress: Works in the early stages of development that are undergoing an open peer review process. This program provides authors the benefit of community feedback in the development of their ideas, as well as the ability to release a version of their work before more formal publication.

Community review: Manuscripts of MIT Press-contracted books that are posted for public comment prior to entering the publication process.

If you have questions about the MIT Press open access publishing program please contact Nick Lindsay, Director for Journals and Open Access, at nlindsay (at) mit.edu.