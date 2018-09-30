Data Feminism is a book that aspires to take the challenges of our present moment head on. It deals directly and explicitly with issues of social, political, and economic inequality, including sexism and racism, among many others. In so doing, it also aims to elevate the voices of those with experience closest to those issues, as we describe in our values statement. These voices must be respected, and offensive or harassing comments will not be tolerated. Comments of this nature include sexualized, racialized, and/or otherwise derogatory language, as well as deliberately intimidating or bullying language. These comments will not be tolerated, and will be removed by PubPub administrators. Users contributing comments of this nature will be blocked from future commenting on PubPub sites.

This code of conduct is intended to enhance conversation, not restrict it. To this end, we also ask that you remain attentive to and supportive of the commenters themselves. These include undergraduate students and senior academics, data justice advocates and outside observers, journalists, librarians, artists, activists, and many more. This range is deliberate. We believe that each commenter brings a valuable perspective, and we aim to create an environment in which each of those who contributes comments feels free to express their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and critiques.

Our goal is not that this online review will always feel comfortable. Discussions of difficult topics always involve discomfort. Rather, our goal is that the review process remain civil and professional, in the interest of working towards a final version of this book in which the topics and issues that we engage, as well as the projects that we describe and the voices we include, are represented as accurately as possible, in language that is respectful, inclusive, and clear.

Please feel free to email Catherine and/or Lauren if you encounter any comments that violate this code of conduct, or if you have any comments that you would rather not publicly disclose.



This code of conduct draws from the Digital Frontiers Code of Conduct, the Society for Medieval Feminist Scholarship’s Ground Rules for Civil Discussions of Difficult Issues, and the African American History, Culture, and Digital Humanities (AADHum) Initiative’s Statement of Our Values.