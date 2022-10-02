Appendix 1 - Feminicide Data Activists interviewed for this book

Much of this book derives from interviews and participatory design sessions with data activists who produce and use feminicide data. We – the Data Against Feminicide team – began conducting in-depth interviews with these groups in early 2020. As you can see in table A1, we have interviewed 35 groups to date. The interviews aimed to understand the data and information practices of data activists: their workflow, data collection process, and conceptual categories through which they identified and documented feminicide and gender-related killings, as well as their reflections on challenges and lessons learned from their monitoring work. We recorded the interviews with permission from the interviewees, transcribed them, and analyzed them using qualitative analysis methods. Our analysis team was multilingual and international, including bi- and trilingual researchers from the United States, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico, so we were able to work with linguistic variations in the data.

Here I would like to recognize the efforts of Isadora Cruxên for leading the initial design of our qualitative analysis process in Summer 2020. For the first three years of the project, Ángeles Martinez Cuba's work was central for interview coordination, data analysis coordination, data management and follow-up. I would also like to recognize the interviewing, analysis, translation and notetaking efforts of Helena Suárez Val, Mariel García-Montes, Amelia Dogan, Alessandra Jungs de Almeida, Natasha Ansari, Valentina Pedroza, and Thuận Tran, and Luciana Ribeiro da Silva.

Our team conducted an in-depth interview with each group or individual listed below, and data activists have given their permission to be listed either by name or anonymously. In this table we also denote activists that operated as co-design partners and pilot partners and collaborated with us on tool development & testing.

Table A1. Feminicide data activists interviewed for this book

☆ = Co-design partner for ideation prior to and during tool development 2020-22.