Appendix 1 - Feminicide Data Activists interviewed for this book

consider references to where in the book each organization is mentioned
Do the links in this table need to have the URLs listed in footnotes (or a separate column of the table) to be readable in the book?
Much of this book derives from interviews and participatory design sessions with data activists who produce and use feminicide data. We – the Data Against Feminicide team – began conducting in-depth interviews with these groups in early 2020. As you can see in table A1, we have interviewed 35 groups to date. The interviews aimed to understand the data and information practices of data activists: their workflow, data collection process, and conceptual categories through which they identified and documented feminicide and gender-related killings, as well as their reflections on challenges and lessons learned from their monitoring work. We recorded the interviews with permission from the interviewees, transcribed them, and analyzed them using qualitative analysis methods. Our analysis team was multilingual and international, including bi- and trilingual researchers from the United States, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico, so we were able to work with linguistic variations in the data.
Here I would like to recognize the efforts of Isadora Cruxên for leading the initial design of our qualitative analysis process in Summer 2020. For the first three years of the project, Ángeles Martinez Cuba's work was central for interview coordination, data analysis coordination, data management and follow-up. I would also like to recognize the interviewing, analysis, translation and notetaking efforts of Helena Suárez Val, Mariel García-Montes, Amelia Dogan, Alessandra Jungs de Almeida, Natasha Ansari, Valentina Pedroza, and Thuận Tran, and Luciana Ribeiro da Silva.
Our team conducted an in-depth interview with each group or individual listed below, and data activists have given their permission to be listed either by name or anonymously. In this table we also denote activists that operated as co-design partners and pilot partners and collaborated with us on tool development & testing.
Project
Country
Project Focus
Sector
Year Started
Project Status
★ Mumalá
Argentina
Feminicides, trans/travesticidios, feminicide attempts, missing women, LGBTIQ+ hate crimes, suicides of feminicide perpetrators, deaths of women and LGBTIQ+ people linked to vulnerabilities and criminal economies (narcotics, crimes, etc.), deaths from unsafe abortions
Feminist and/or political collective
2015
Active
Argentina
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2012
Active
Argentina
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2015
Active
Argentina
Feminicides
Nonprofit
2003
Active
Feminicides, violence against indigenous women, LGBTQ+, and migrant people
Nonprofit
2016
Active
Based in Argentina, compiles data across Latin America
Feminicides & LGBTQ+ violence
Nonprofit
2020
Active
Bolivia
Feminicides
Data Journalism
2014
Paused
Brazil
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2021
Active
Brazil
LGBT+ violence
Feminist and/or political collective
2016
Ended
Brazil
Feminicides
Data Journalism
2018
Ended
Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability
Canada
Feminicides
Academia
2017
Active
Colombia
Feminicides
Nonprofit
1996
Active
Colombia
Feminicides
Nonprofit
2004
Active
Costa Rica
Feminicides
Individual
2017
Active
El Salvador
Feminicides
Nonprofit
1985
Active
Ecuador
Feminicides
Nonprofit
2017
Active
Guatemala
Feminicides
Nonprofit
1988
Active
Kenya
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2019
Active
Análisis de los Feminicidios en Ciudad Juárez de 1993 al 2007, El Colegio de la Frontera Norte
Mexico
Feminicides
Academic
1998
Active
Mexico
LGBTQ+ hate crimes
Nonprofit
1994
Active
Mexico
Feminicides
Individual
2016
Active
Peru
Feminicides
Nonprofit
2018
Active
Puerto Rico
Feminicides, missing women and sexual abuse
Individual
2011
Active
Puerto Rico
Feminicides and missing women
Nonprofit
2015
Active
Spain
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2010
Active
Based in United States, Monitors the Americas
MMIWG2, MMIP
Nonprofit
2015
Active
United States
Missing and murder of Indigenous people
Individual
2015
Active
United States
Domestic violence
Nonprofit
1979
Active
United States
Black women and girls killed by police violence
Nonprofit
2015
Active
United States
Feminicides
Individual
2016
Active
United States
Femicides of Black women
Individual
2018
Active
Uruguay
Feminicides
Individual
2015
Active
Venezuela
Feminicides
Feminist and/or political collective
2019
Active
consider references to where in the book each organization is mentioned
Do the links in this table need to have the URLs listed in footnotes (or a separate column of the table) to be readable in the book?