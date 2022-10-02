Skip to main content
Published on Nov 02, 2022

Appendix 1 - Feminicide Data Activists interviewed for this book

by Catherine D'Ignazio
Much of this book derives from interviews and participatory design sessions with data activists who produce and use feminicide data. We – the Data Against Feminicide team – began conducting in-depth interviews with these groups in early 2020. As you can see in table A1, we have interviewed 35 groups to date. The interviews aimed to understand the data and information practices of data activists: their workflow, data collection process, and conceptual categories through which they identified and documented feminicide and gender-related killings, as well as their reflections on challenges and lessons learned from their monitoring work. We recorded the interviews with permission from the interviewees, transcribed them, and analyzed them using qualitative analysis methods. Our analysis team was multilingual and international, including bi- and trilingual researchers from the United States, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico, so we were able to work with linguistic variations in the data.

Here I would like to recognize the efforts of Isadora Cruxên for leading the initial design of our qualitative analysis process in Summer 2020. For the first three years of the project, Ángeles Martinez Cuba's work was central for interview coordination, data analysis coordination, data management and follow-up. I would also like to recognize the interviewing, analysis, translation and notetaking efforts of Helena Suárez Val, Mariel García-Montes, Amelia Dogan, Alessandra Jungs de Almeida, Natasha Ansari, Valentina Pedroza, and Thuận Tran, and Luciana Ribeiro da Silva.

Our team conducted an in-depth interview with each group or individual listed below, and data activists have given their permission to be listed either by name or anonymously. In this table we also denote activists that operated as co-design partners and pilot partners and collaborated with us on tool development & testing.

Table A1. Feminicide data activists interviewed for this book
☆ = Co-design partner for ideation prior to and during tool development 2020-22.
★ = Participated in co-design sessions to pilot our interactive tools in Spring 2021.
★★ = Participated in co-design sessions to pilot our interactive tools in Spring 2021 and Spring 2022.

Project

Country

Project Focus

Sector

Year Started

Project Status

Mumalá

Argentina

Feminicides, trans/travesticidios, feminicide attempts, missing women, LGBTIQ+ hate crimes, suicides of feminicide perpetrators, deaths of women and LGBTIQ+ people linked to vulnerabilities and criminal economies (narcotics, crimes, etc.), deaths from unsafe abortions

Feminist and/or political collective

2015

Active

Mujeres de Negro Rosario

Argentina

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2012

Active

Ahora que sí nos ven

Argentina

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2015

Active

La Casa del Encuentro

Argentina

Feminicides

Nonprofit

2003

Active

Agencia Presentes

Based in Argentina, compiles data across Latin America

Feminicides, violence against indigenous women, LGBTQ+, and migrant people

Nonprofit

2016

Active

Mundo Sur

Based in Argentina, compiles data across Latin America

Feminicides & LGBTQ+ violence

Nonprofit

2020

Active

Cuántas Más

Bolivia

Feminicides

Data Journalism

2014

Paused

Observatório Néias

Brazil

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2021

Active

data_labe

Brazil

LGBT+ violence

Feminist and/or political collective

2016

Ended

Uma por Uma

Brazil

Feminicides

Data Journalism

2018

Ended

Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability

Canada

Feminicides

Academia

2017

Active

Red Feminista Antimilitarista

Colombia

Feminicides

Nonprofit

1996

Active

Colombia Diversa

Colombia

Feminicides

Nonprofit

2004

Active

Recordar-LAS

Costa Rica

Feminicides

Individual

2017

Active

ORMUSA

El Salvador

Feminicides

Nonprofit

1985

Active

Ecuador

Feminicides

Nonprofit

2017

Active

Grupo Guatemalteco de Mujeres

Guatemala

Feminicides

Nonprofit

1988

Active

Counting Dead Women

Kenya

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2019

Active

Análisis de los Feminicidios en Ciudad Juárez de 1993 al 2007, El Colegio de la Frontera Norte

Mexico

Feminicides

Academic

1998

Active

Letra Ese

Mexico

LGBTQ+ hate crimes

Nonprofit

1994

Active

Yo te nombro: El mapa de los feminicidios en México

Mexico

Feminicides

Individual

2016

Active

Movimiento Manuela Ramos

Peru

Feminicides

Nonprofit

2018

Active

Seguimiento de Casos PR

Puerto Rico

Feminicides, missing women and sexual abuse

Individual

2011

Active

Observatorio de Equidad de Género

Puerto Rico

Feminicides and missing women

Nonprofit

2015

Active

Feminicidio.net

Spain

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2010

Active

★★ Sovereign Bodies Institute (SBI)

Based in United States, Monitors the Americas

MMIWG2, MMIP

Nonprofit

2015

Active

Justice for Native People

United States

Missing and murder of Indigenous people

Individual

2015

Active

Jane Doe

United States

Domestic violence

Nonprofit

1979

Active

★★ African American Policy Forum

United States

Black women and girls killed by police violence

Nonprofit

2015

Active

★☆ Women Count USA

United States

Feminicides

Individual

2016

Active

Black Femicide US

United States

Femicides of Black women

Individual

2018

Active

★☆ Feminicidio Uruguay

Uruguay

Feminicides

Individual

2015

Active

Utopix

Venezuela

Feminicides

Feminist and/or political collective

2019

Active

