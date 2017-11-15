BookBook Development Notes

Topics to cover on 26 Jan 2018

Review of feedback Exporting to pdf

“Chunk the chapters!”

Opening links in new tab

Plan for our 72 OA titles

Summary text taken from the MITP website Let’s discuss how we want the PubPub landing page to differ from MITP Open on website



New BookBook Architecture Search function

Chapters/flow

Table of Contents layout

Please use this space to record your notes and ideas after reviewing BookBook and Frankenstein.

BookBook page

· Links should open in a new tab

· Summary text should flow from Books (with the opening ref to City of Bits) to Journals, i.e. move the last graf (“To view our OA book titles, . . .”) up and make it the second graf.

· I cn’t find the Palfrey book at this page (or listed in the PDF title list); it notes that I “can scroll through the following web pages” but it’s not clear how you do that (I created an account but that action doesn’t provide more functionality). I searched on “Palfrey” and cwas returned a “no results” page.

· AWill

ll 72 OA books be made available in PubPub? As PDFs?

Frankenbook

· The cover takes up too much valuable above-the-fold real estate

A brief summary (catalogue description) would be useful. · Would like an option to easily export to PDF

from HTML.· The full text (all volumes) are difficult to navigate. Chunk the chapters. The right rail doesn’t quite give me a meaningful sense of my location within the book. Anchors don’t quite sync with chapter starts. Perhaps treat contents as a pulldo-wn menu, as in this example from Manifold:

https://manifold.umn.edu/read/72fb8acf-3f25-4ea4-a486-7a810ff81354/section/bced9653-a3da-4d40-8ded-56a64af0eea2#ch12

· Kindle location feature (horizontal across the bottom of the pageview, with slider, % status, location, &c. offers a data-based view of the linear progression through a book and is easier to parse.

· I’m getting a “Franken” experience on mobile devises. The right nav rail is obscuring (ghosting over) the text, which isn’t resizing/reflowable.

the first footnote in the Preface seems to show “Frankenbook” as a lens

this is added to all annotations that appeared in the print edition

Hyperlink author names to author profiles on the web?

plan is to link their names to a PubPub profile, which wil include links to personal websites and affiliated orgs

In About Frankenbook it says there are 8 themes but there are nine active now.

The essays contain references to page numbers in the text. Could these be linked back to the appropriate point in the text instead?

yes, done.

The Douglas essay title is capitalized entirely while the others are not.

thank you!

The reference list is missing as are the notes from the editors’ preface and introduction. The front matter would likely benefit from a TOC at the top linking to the preface, acknowledgements, and introduction.

The text in the annotations isn’t linkable in the same way as it is in the main body text.

