Published on Jan 18, 2018

Video Interviews

by John Palfrey
Video Interviews
Video Interviews
An interview with…

Yochai Benkler about the strategic benefits of shared precompetitive innovation and cooperation:

Lawrence Lessig about IP strategy, what Change Congress, and the future of the book:

Phil Malone about intellectual property licensing and standards setting strategies:

William W. Fisher on the evolving role of intermediaries in intellectual property law:

Jonathan Zittrain about IP strategy and the future of the internet:

Eric Von Hippel about strategies and user innovation::

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
