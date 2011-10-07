Video Interviews

An interview with…

Yochai Benkler about the strategic benefits of shared precompetitive innovation and cooperation:

Lawrence Lessig about IP strategy, what Change Congress, and the future of the book:

Phil Malone about intellectual property licensing and standards setting strategies:

William W. Fisher on the evolving role of intermediaries in intellectual property law:

Jonathan Zittrain about IP strategy and the future of the internet:

Eric Von Hippel about strategies and user innovation::