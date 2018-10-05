Conclusion: Now Let’s Multiply

I have a general sense of what you mean by this critique, but I’d love to hear more.
This entire section elides the normalisation, standardisation and infrastructuring data science is premised on.
Seems to need more development not only here but in the text as a whole.
I take your point, although I do think they’re separate projects. We’d love to see someone do a book on queer data science.
Obviously recent stories about antisemitism might make this group even less controversy-free.
Yeah, and dismissing it as “controversy” is incredibly uncomfortable.
I’ve been thinking about this throughout my reading. I wonder if “data science” is too narrow a frame for your audience, making some readers feel uncomfortable because they do not identify as data scientists. A lot of the book is relevant for simply being a good consumer of data or even just living with data (like it or not). How about “applied to data” or “applied to a broad range of practices with data?”
We are invested in broadening “data science” for feminist reasons, but you’re right that we should explain this move in the intro.
I love the way you pivot to other possible critical perspectives on data. However, before you move on to these other perspectives, it would serve the reader well to hear you recount the powerful lessons of Data Feminism and what it might mean to adopt those lessons in everyday life. In other words, what’s the take away?
Thanks for the prompt. We should do this!
Indeed. And what might the it look like to consider some of the categories strung together? I think there are exciting possibilities.
I think you make a great point about the Women’s March in the story relayed above. However, I think the initial issue with the event tells us less about actual feminism and tell us more about what happens when we believe that feminism can exist without intersectionality at its core. I think this sentence as it stands reads in opposition to the sentence that follows and to the vigorous study you engage in throughout the text. In other words, I’m not sure that we can in fact identify something as feminist if it is not in fact intersectional.
This is such a great point, and so clearly stated, too. Thank you!
I assume this is some legacy text from an earlier draft? Or is there more of this chapter to come?
So glad to see this. You’ve offered smaller moments of reflexivity throughout the manuscript, but (unless I’ve missed something!) this is your first reflection on the racial politics of the project as a whole. I wonder if you might want to add a similar discussion to the intro — so you can help your reader understand how you’re framing and deploying, and how you hope your readers will engage with, the stories of marginalized figures in the chapters that follow. Such an up-front admission might allow you to state that you don’t want to subsume Black/Latinx/indigenous/etc. feminist projects and experiences under white feminism.
This is a really wonderful manuscript. I wish that my own undergraduate and graduate methods courses had provided such a rigorous, interdisciplinary approach to understanding, analyzing and visualizing data! I enjoyed reading it immensely and can’t wait to purchase a copy after it’s been published!