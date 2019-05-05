Anchored discussion

Digital annotation used to locate dialogue in the context of an online document.

#AnnoConvo

A hashtag that organizes and curates conversation about annotation across social media platforms.

Annotation

An imperial remark written by a Roman emperor in his own hand and in reply to - or as a rescript to - a deliberative process or consultation. Annotatio designated a ruling, granted authority, or conveyed privilege.

Annotation

A note added to a text.

A form of digital communication that is reactive, short, and asynchronous.

Counternarrative

An alternative to conventional methods or messages.

Dialogical

Written and spoken language is understood to be in dialogue with other texts and authors.

Drollerie

A small decorative image featured in a Medieval manuscript.

Gloss

A type of annotation that translates or explains.

Hashtag

Also referred to as a tag, a pound symbol (#) added as a prefix to a word or phrase in the context of social media.

Intertextuality

The relationship between two or more texts conveyed through either implicit or explicit reference.

Labeling

Additional information added to a text or data; in contemporary contexts, often refers to computational methods used in fields like scientific research and data science.

Marginalia

Discursive and responsive notes written by hand in a book.

Memex

An imaginary device described in Vannevar Bush’s 1945 essay As We May Think that could store information records, supplement human memory, and assist scientific inquiry. Within the history of computing, the memex is perceived as a proto-hypertext system and antecedent of the web.

Multimodality

Communication practices defined by various modalities, including textual, visual, tactile, and aural modes.

Note

A note mediates the relationship between reading and writing and can include words, phrases, sentences, symbols, and marks.

Open peer review

A contemporary approach to academic peer review that features a variety of open traits, processes, and technologies.

Open Web Annotation

A type of online annotation aligned with a standardized data model that supports a decentralized and open annotation infrastructure across the entire web.

Research Resource Identifiers

A stable and unique identifier for individual antibodies, model organisms, and tools published in biomedical research.

Rubrication

Use of ink, often red, to identify or emphasize chapters, sections, and headings within Medieval manuscripts.

Scholia

A type of annotation that introduces new information to a text, such as an idea, example, or historical reference (singular scholium).

Text

Whether material or digital, a text has an author, content, style, and an intended audience. A text communicates messages through a mode or multiple modes.